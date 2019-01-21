CLOSE
Rapper Yo Yo Say’s R Kelly Tried To Slip Her Daughter His Number [VIDEO]

2019 Trumpet Awards

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

When asked what legendary rapper, YO YO, was asked about what she thought about the whole R Kelly thing.

Her response was the story of when she went to R Kelly’s studio and she had taken her daughter with her after they had left her daughter told her that on of R Kelly’s crew members had slipped her daughter R Kelly’s phone number.

But ‘Mama Don’t Take No Mess’

“There are a few things I want to explain to you..

and I’ll try to define, to the best of my ability”

“Mama don’t take no mess!” “Mmmm, mmm, mmm”

“Mama.. mama don’t take no mess!”

Yo Yo is thankful that her daughter came to her about it, but more importantly it let the rapper know that R Kelly possible has a problem.

Take a look at Yo Yo tell her R. Kelly experience video below

