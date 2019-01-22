CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

2 reads
Leave a comment
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Tamar Braxton and Kandi Burruss apparently have a beef we kinda didn’t know about. Well, then again, there was that little tiff they got into after Kandi appeared on The Real post Tamar’s firing leading to Tamar unfollowing her on Instagram. But according to both ladies, it may be a little deeper than we originally thought.

Despite going on tour together last year, Tamar revealed, she and Kandi’s relationship is a bit strained.

“She just never really liked me like that,” Tamar revealed in a confessional for Celebrity Big Brother.

However, Kandi has a different story. According to Kandi, while on tour, Tamar invited a guest on the tour who had said negative things about Kandi and the rest of Xscape. Aha! Now we remember.

Well, both of the ladies are currently on the same show and tried to kick things off on a positive note, but that didn’t exactly go as planned.

Watch Celebrity Big Brother airs TONIGHT at 8pm on CBS.

RELATED STORIES:

Phaedra Parks Claps Back At Tamar Braxton On ‘Bossip On WE tv’: ‘Wolves Howl At The Moon’

Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?

Tamar Braxton & Kandi Burruss Break Down Their Beef On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close