Listen i believed this for a long time, because my mom told me that i shouldn’t go outside with my hair wet or I’m going to catch a cold. Guess what? I have been telling my son the same thing and Ive been extra cautious of him leaving with his hair not fully dry. But according ton global news.ca this is not the case
Bogoch, A researcher at Motts Childrens Hospital in Detroit stressed that colds have nothing to do with the weather. He stated that colds are viruses, that circulate. “They can cause nuisance symptoms like low-grade fever, sneezing, coughing, runny noses, and people generally feeling crummy until it passes.”
“Preventing the cold can be challenging [in colder months], but good hygiene is key,” he said, adding viruses can live on surfaces like doorknobs, keyboards, and elevator buttons.
For tips on how to prevent your child from getting a cold, click HERE
FAB FINDS: 10 Ways To Look Stylish In The Cold
FAB FINDS: 10 Ways To Look Stylish In The Cold
1. FAB FINDS: 10 Ways To Look Stylish in the ColdSource: 1 of 11
2. Try a cape coat.Source: 2 of 11
3. Look for gloves with unique details.Source: 3 of 11
4. Throw on an oversized, printed scarf.Source: 4 of 11
5. Opt for a coat with a fur collar.Source: 5 of 11
6. Choose a playful winter hat.Source: 6 of 11
7. Invest in a bold faux fur coat.Source: 7 of 11
8. Try out a wide-brim fedora.Source: 8 of 11
9. Channel Olivia Pope in a plaid wrap coat.Source: 9 of 11
10. Layer a faux fur stole over coats you already own.Source: 10 of 11
11. Embrace animal print outerwear.Source: 11 of 11
A Myth: Going Outside With Wet Hair You’ll End Up with A Cold was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com