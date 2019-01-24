CATHOLIC SCHOOL: Nathan Phillips Responds On Today

Covington Catholic High School will be open again today as police continue to respond to threats and suspicious packages delivered to the school in the wake of last weekend’s tense showdown between students and Native American Nathan Phillips.

Phillips was interviewed on the Today show this morning, a day after Savannah Guthrie sat down with 16-year-old Nick Sandmann to get his side of the story. Phillips said he watched some of Sandmann’s interview and thought it was “Coached and written up for him,” adding that it showed “Insincerity” and a “lack of responsibility.”

Phillips said he was trying to break up a tense encounter between the students and members of the Black Hebrew Israelites. He says he tried to walk peacefully through the crowd chanting a prayer for peace, but was quickly surrounded by the students and couldn’t move.

Phillips says he is still angry about the encounter and blames the chaperones for not reining in the students. But despite his bitterness, he says he forgives the students.

Fasho Thoughts:

It remains to be seen of Nick Sandmann and Nathan Phillips will ever meet to discuss what happened.

The White House has offered its support to the students and said it would like to invite them over after the government shutdown.

Instead of supporting one side, President Trump should bring all sides together. This should be a teachable moment.

Nathan Phillips cleared up some confusion about whether or not he is a Vietnam vet. He says he briefly served in the Marines during the war, but never once stepped foot in Vietnam.

