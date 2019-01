At least five people are dead in a shooting at a bank in Florida.

A gunman forced patrons to the floor and then opened fire this afternoon (Wednesday) at a Sun-Trust branch in Sebring, Florida. He’s since surrendered to police and has been identified as 21-year-old Zephen Xaver.

There’s no word on a motive, and the identities of the victims have not been released. (USA Today, WTSP-TV)

