CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Tennessee Law Makers Propose Bill to Require Parents to Wear Dress Code

3 reads
Leave a comment
Curious elementary student learns geography

Source: asiseeit / Getty

I am here for this one, because I remember the days when I was in school and some parents would drop their kids off dressed in club outfits, with a lot of body showing. So heres the rundown

State Rep. Antonio Parkinson (D) of Tennessee said that he has been receiving calls from parents concerned with how other parents are inappropriately dressed. he also stated that he heard concerns from some principals, about you’d be surprise at the things they see.

They are looking to ban clothing that is sexually suggestive, and also some that promote gang activity.

The bill would also require visitors inside the school to follow a code of conduct similar to those children and teachers have, prohibiting cursing, fighting and arriving at school property under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The code of conduct would be posted at the school’s entrance and distributed to parents before classes started.

I am so here for this one..

Would you okay with this bill being passed?

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

8 photos Launch gallery

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

Continue reading Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

Celebs Send Their Kids Back To School

 

Tennessee Law Makers Propose Bill to Require Parents to Wear Dress Code was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close