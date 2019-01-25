CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

OSCARS: Only Gaga And Kendrick Invited To Perform

4 reads
Leave a comment

 

The Oscars will give short shrift to the Best Song category.

Just two of the five nominees will be allowed to perform. The Academy opted for the two chart-topping tunes: from Black Panther, “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA [pr: SIZ-uh] plus Lady Gaga will belt out “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Producers are driving hard toward a three-hour time limit on the ABC telecast. By eliminating three songs, they reduced the show by at least 10 minutes. There’s also talk of handing Oscars during commercial breaks to sound editors and sound mixers. Most TV viewers don’t know any of those nominees.  (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Precedent was set years ago. This is not the first time not all five song nominees were performed.
  • Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson sang the nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the RBG documentary. Would be a crime not to have Hudson sing on the Oscars stage.
  • One memorable moment, from 2006 Oscars, featured Taraji P. Henson and Three 6 Mafia performing “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.”
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

and , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Gaga , invited , Kendrick , Only , Oscars , perform , TO

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close