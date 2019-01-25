OSCARS: Only Gaga And Kendrick Invited To Perform

The Oscars will give short shrift to the Best Song category.

Just two of the five nominees will be allowed to perform. The Academy opted for the two chart-topping tunes: from Black Panther, “All the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA [pr: SIZ-uh] plus Lady Gaga will belt out “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

Producers are driving hard toward a three-hour time limit on the ABC telecast. By eliminating three songs, they reduced the show by at least 10 minutes. There’s also talk of handing Oscars during commercial breaks to sound editors and sound mixers. Most TV viewers don’t know any of those nominees. (Variety)

Fasho Thoughts:

Precedent was set years ago. This is not the first time not all five song nominees were performed.

Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson sang the nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the RBG documentary. Would be a crime not to have Hudson sing on the Oscars stage.

sang the nominated song “I’ll Fight” from the RBG documentary. Would be a crime not to have Hudson sing on the Oscars stage. One memorable moment, from 2006 Oscars, featured Taraji P. Henson and Three 6 Mafia performing “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp.”

Also On 100.3: