Family Of Kalief Browder Wins $3.3 Million From NY…But

2016 American Justice Summit

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty

New York City will pay $3 million to the family of Kalief Browder.  Browder was 16 years old when he was arrested and accused of robbing a man in 2010, a crime he denied committing.  He spent three years in Rikers Island, half of that time in solitary confinement, without being convicted and awaiting a trial that never happened.  Prosecutors eventually dropped the charge. Browder was freed, but he killed himself in 2015 after suffering from deep mental scares from the abuse he endured as a child in prison.

Since Kalief Browder’s passing his mother that always believed in him, but didn’t have the financial means to help him,  has since passed away.  Browder’s story got the attention of the rapper Jay-Z who produced a documentary that is shown on Netflix titled ‘Time: The Kalief Browder Story‘.  Jay-Z along with Meek Mill, CNN’s Van Jones and others have started a joint venture ‘Reform Alliance’ to help others that have fallen victim to a broken justice system.

Shawn 'JAY Z' Carter, the Weinstein Company and Spike TV Announce Documentary Event Series on Kalief Browder

Source: Larry Busacca / Getty

But in the case of Kalief Browder $3 million dollars, although a large some of money, has come too late to help a young man that was broken by the justice system that he never mentally could fight past that ultimately caused him to end his life.  Is any monetary some really a victory in justice for Kalief Browder or his mother?

Although reform came from the highlighting of Kalief Browder’s story, much like his release from prison for some he didn’t do, a lawsuit was for-filled, for “the man” Kalief Browder, too late.

See the videos below

Family Of Kalief Browder Wins $3.3 Million From NY…But was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

