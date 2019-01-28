Superintendent Charged With Fraud For Using Own Insurance To Help Ill Student

An Indiana school superintendent faces a number of charges after police say she sought medical treatment for a student using her son’s name.

WTKR reports, Casey Smitherman’s charges include official misconduct, insurance fraud, insurance application fraud and identity deception.

According to the station, a 15-year-old student missed school because he had a sore throat. Smitherman picked him up and took him to the doctor. However, she allegedly signed the student in under her son’s name and also had a prescription for Amoxicillin filled under her son’s name.

Police received a tip about the situation and followed up with the teen’s guardian. A day later, Smitherman talked to police about the situation.

She allegedly told police she realized the student wasn’t at school and was worried about him. In the past, she’s bought clothes for him and helped clean his house.

WTKR reports she said she didn’t contact the Department of Child Services because she was afraid the teen would be placed in foster care. Smitherman admitted taking him to the med check and signing him in under her son’s name.

Smitherman issued this statement:

Recently, I was given notice one of our students was not at school. I went to his home to check on him, and he told me that he had not felt well enough to come to school. After making sure he had eaten, I could tell he had some of the symptoms of strep throat. As a parent, I know how serious this illness can be if left untreated, and I took him to an emergency clinic.

After one clinic refused to give the boy necessary treatment, I took him to a different clinic and told them he was my son. I knew he did not have insurance, and I wanted to do all I could to help him get well. I know this action was wrong. In the moment, my only concern was for this child’s health.

I have been charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor, and I have cooperated with authorities every step of the way. I turned myself in to the Elwood police this afternoon and was immediately released on bail. It is my understanding the prosecutor has agreed to a diversion program and that should be finalized yet this afternoon.

The Elwood community has been welcoming since I started this position, and I am so grateful for your support. I am committed to this community and our students, and I regret if this action has undermined your trust in me. From the beginning, my ultimate goal has been to provide the best environment for Elwood students’ growth physically, mentally and academically, and I remain focused on that purpose.

School board president Brent Kane has issued a statement of support below, for which I am also grateful. I am continuing to work with appropriate authorities as necessary and want to be transparent about my work with the Elwood community.

Police released this statement:

Dr. Smitherman has tirelessly worked for the best interests of all students in Elwood Community Schools since she was hired. She made an unfortunate mistake, but we understand that it was out of concern for this child’s welfare. We know she understands what she did was wrong, but she continues to have our support.

It is our understanding that the prosecutor has agreed to a diversion program and that will be finalized this afternoon.

Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV 16 photos Launch gallery Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV 1. Jesse Williams 1 of 16 2. Jill Scott 2 of 16 3. Denzel Washington 3 of 16 4. Paula Patton: Precious 4 of 16 5. Samuel L. Jackson: One Eight Seven 5 of 16 6. Morgan Freeman: Lean On Me 6 of 16 7. Orlando Jones: Drumline 7 of 16 8. Roberta Flack 8 of 16 9. Cameron Diaz: Bad Teacher 9 of 16 10. Whoopi Goldberg: Sister Act I and II 10 of 16 11. Laurence Fishburne: Akeelah and the Bee 11 of 16 12. Julia Roberts: Mona Lisa Smile 12 of 16 13. Bill Bellamy: Mr. Box Office 13 of 16 14. Cedric the Entertainer: The Steve Harvey Show 14 of 16 15. President Barack Obama 15 of 16 16. Mr. T 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV Celebrity Real Life Teachers And Those Who Played Them On TV We decided to highlight former teachers who just so happen to be famous now and the actors and actresses that played them on television and in movies.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Superintendent Charged With Fraud For Using Own Insurance To Help Ill Student was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com