Ohio Accepting State Income Tax Returns

Yay!! Ohians can begin filing their state income tax as of today, January, 28th, 2019 according to the  Department of Taxation.

According to ABC6OnYourSide.com, more than 5.5 million Ohio taxpayers are expected to file by the April 15 deadline, but there are a few changes.

  • An increase in the maximum deduction for Medical Savings Account contributions;
  • Increases to tax-free contributions to an Ohio 529 plan or to a STABLE account to a maximum of $4,000 per beneficiary;
  • An inflation adjustment to the personal exemption and the tax brackets;
  • A new deduction for income earned by out-of-state business owners and nonresident employees who conduct disaster work in Ohio during a disaster response, and
  • Shorter, simpler tax booklet instructions.

The state has also stepped up its fraud protection by directing some taxpayers to take an identification quiz.

Have you filed your taxes yet?

