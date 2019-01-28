CLOSE
Hacks: Holy Crap This Actually Works!

Do you have a hack or trick that most people don’t know about but it actually works? According to Reddit.com, there a plenty of them out there that I personally can’t wait to try. They created a  thread called, ” Holy crap this actually works’ trick?”Have you ever tried any of these hacks? Check them out below:

  • Was told to put my hand on the bottom of the steering wheel when backing a trailer because then whichever direction you move your hand, that’s the way the trailer goes instead of the opposite if your hand is on the top.
  • Listening to a song while reading along to the lyrics after the song’s been in my head all day will get it out. I don’t even know how many times this has saved my sanity.
  • Salt on anything sour. Makes it taste less sour and more sweet.
  • If your nose is stuffy and you can’t get it cleared just do 10 push-ups and it will clear right up. You can blow your nose over and over but for some reason, this actually does a better job of clearing it up.
  • If your car has a dent pour boiling water on it then use a toilet plunger to pop it back into place. I saw it on Reddit a while back.
  • If you spill candle wax on a carpet, you can get it out by running an iron over it with a damp towel in between. I was so baffled I almost felt like spilling more wax.

Pretty Cool. huh?

 

