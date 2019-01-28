Hacks: Holy Crap This Actually Works!

Do you have a hack or trick that most people don’t know about but it actually works? According to Reddit.com, there a plenty of them out there that I personally can’t wait to try. They created a thread called, ” Holy crap this actually works’ trick?”Have you ever tried any of these hacks? Check them out below:

Was told to put my hand on the bottom of the steering wheel when backing a trailer because then whichever direction you move your hand, that’s the way the trailer goes instead of the opposite if your hand is on the top.

Listening to a song while reading along to the lyrics after the song’s been in my head all day will get it out. I don’t even know how many times this has saved my sanity.

Salt on anything sour. Makes it taste less sour and more sweet.

If your nose is stuffy and you can’t get it cleared just do 10 push-ups and it will clear right up. You can blow your nose over and over but for some reason, this actually does a better job of clearing it up.

If your car has a dent pour boiling water on it then use a toilet plunger to pop it back into place. I saw it on Reddit a while back.

If you spill candle wax on a carpet, you can get it out by running an iron over it with a damp towel in between. I was so baffled I almost felt like spilling more wax.

