Meek Mill Performed on SNL!!

Meek Mill fans were super geeked this weekend as the rapper/activist killed his very first performance on Saturday Nite Live! Meek performed songs from his 2018 chart-topping album, Championships. The Philly rapper performed “Going Bad” (minus Drake) and the Fabolous-assisted track “Uptown Vibes.”

Check out video of his stage show below:

Later in the night, Meek performed “Championships.

Last week, Meek, JAY-Z and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin launched their REFORM Alliance Foundation, which aims to raise awareness for criminal justice reform.

