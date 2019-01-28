CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Future Spends Over $38K While ‘Sneaker Shopping’ [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Future is known for his fashion and that includes his sneaker game and on Monday, Complex released a new episode of Sneaker Shopping featuring the Atlanta artist.

Future met up with Joe La Puma at Barneys New York to talk sneakers and fashion, including his Reebok deal, doing “Jumpman” with Drake, and how much he spends on sneakers and clothes which is between $200,000 to $300,000 a month.

“I’m like embarrassed to shop in front of y’all because y’all probably thinking I’m trolling, I do this sh*t for real” Future said. “I shop everyday. Like I probably spend $200,000 to $300,000 on clothes a month, like it’s crazy I need to stop.”

That being said, when it was time to pick out some shoes and apparel, Future end up spending over $38,000!

Hit the play button above to watch the episode and see to what apparel and shoes he bought at Barneys in NYC!

SOURCE: Complex

Future Spends Over $38K While ‘Sneaker Shopping’ [VIDEO] was originally published on hot963.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close