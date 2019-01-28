CLOSE
Kirk Franklin New Music Video ‘Love Theory’

Happy Birthday Kirk Dewayne Franklin!! Today we are celebrating Kirk’s birthday weekend by showing what real super heroes do and that’s bless them, them meaning him, Kirk Franklin with the talents to deliver glorious lyrical praises that is guaranteed to make the masses dance in shout in praise.

Why? Because Kirk Franklin had a love theory that we don’t want to love nobody but you ‘LORD’

Take a look at Kirk Franklins official music video to his new guaranteed hit ‘Love Theory’ below

Warning this video will make you start shouting

