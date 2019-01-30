Polar Vortex Is Here: Where To Stay Warm In Cincinnati Today

With today being one of the coldest days on record thanks to a polar vortex sweeping throughout the Midwest, some of us will need someplace to stay warm.

All Cincinnati Recreation Centers will be open as warming centers today. You can find the one closest to you by clicking here.

The Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County locations will also serve as neighborhood warming centers. Find the closest library near you by clicking here.

The R.C. Dunn YMCA in Boone County will be open normal hours (5am-10pm) today and will serve as a neighborhood warming center.

Posted 14 hours ago

