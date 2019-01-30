0 reads Leave a comment
We love this guy! Rapper J. Cole has signed on to headline the 2019 NBA Allstar game halftime show.
The NBA made the announcement by posting this to their twitter page, writing, “2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)!”
Congrats J. Cole!!
J. COLE TO HEADLINE 2019 NBA ALL-STAR GAME HALFTIME SHOW was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
