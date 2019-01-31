CLOSE
Cincy
Dad Builds A Snow Fort Accessible To All

Most of the kids in one Cincinnati neighborhood love playing in the snow and building a snow fort. Now, thanks to one girl’s amazing dad, all of the kids can enjoy the snow fort.

Greggory Eichhorn and his wife are the parents of nine special needs kids, all of whom were adopted.

Last week, a storm dropped a lot of snow on Cincinnati, so Greggory ran outside and got to work on building a huge snow fort for all of his kids to play in.

And to make sure that no one would be left out in the cold, he even built it wheelchair accessible so that two of his kids in wheelchairs could join in and be with all of the other kids.

Greggory and his wife have received a ton of praise, which they hope will encourage others with big hearts to consider adopting kids with special needs. (WXIX-TV)

