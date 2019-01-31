CLOSE
Entertainment
MIKE EPPS HAS A MESSAGE FOR JUSSIE SMOLLETT’S ATTACKERS

2016 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Performances by: KATT WILLIAMS & MIKE EPPS

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/BET / Getty

Comedian Mike Epps has a direct message to the men that attacked actor Jussie Smollett, and he wasn’t joking about it. Epps posted this message to his social media:

Epps said in the message, “Public service announcement: I will be in Chicago performing at The Pavilion on Valentine’s weekend. You cowards that jumped out on Jussie in Chicago? I’ll be there performing in Chicago. I’m going to the same building. I’mma walk out the same building that Jussie did. I’m begging you- please jump out on me. Jump out on me with a noose. Whoever did it, please- if you [on] Instagram and you hear this – please jump out on me. I’ll be in Chicago.” He captioned the post, “Please try that sh*t on me !!!!! I don’t claim to be a tough guy but I dare y’alll cowards!!”

Ok, Mike, We See You Pimpn!

