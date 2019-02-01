The new updates include now the term “dating violence.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is off to make it his mission to fight against workplace violence. The Republican governor expanded the law to protect state employees with his executive order on Wednesday.

It also adds protection against dating violence, which included abusive or controlling behavior aimed towards an individual in a dating relationship. Gov. DeWine says this just “makes sense” to protect dating survivors and that they get the same support and assistance as domestic violence survivors.

According to 10TV “The order requires all state agencies, boards, and commissions to maintain and post lists of resources for survivors and perpetrators of domestic violence and take appropriate and necessary protective and corrective actions.”

Source: 10TV

Gov. Mike DeWine Expands The Law For Workplace Domestic Violence was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com