CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Miss Community’s Rich History: Before Rosa Parks Was Irene Morgan

0 reads
Leave a comment
BEFORE ROSA PARKS WAS IRENE MORGAN

Source: GETTY IMAGES / Getty

Eleven years before Rosa Park took her famous seat on that Birmingham bus, Irene Morgan Kirkaldy refused to move, sparking a landmark supreme court case.

One summer morning in 1944 Irene Morgan boarded a Greyhound bus in Gloucester, Va, where she took her seat in the ‘colored’ section and settled in for her four-hour trip to Baltimore, Md. A short period before her trip Morgan suffered a miscarriage and was committed to recovering,  not making history. After a few stops Morgan and another African-American passenger seated beside her were told to give up their seats for a white couple who boarded the bus.

After refusing to move, Morgan was arrested, “I can’t see how anybody in the same circumstances could do otherwise, I didn’t do anything wrong. I’d paid for my seat. I was sitting where I was supposed to,” recalled Morgan.  Morgan was later convicted in a Middlesex County Circuit Court on October 18, 1944.

Supported by a team of NAACP lawyers that included Thurgood Marshall and Spottswood Robinson III, her case was taken to the Supreme Court and finally appealed in a landmark case which declared state Jim Crow laws requiring segregation in situations involving interstate transportation is illegal.

Morgan’s heroic actions in a time of unspeakable oppression led to the very first Freedom Ride, in which 16 civil rights activists rode buses and trains across the south to test the effects of the Supreme Court decision.

“The decision of June 3, 1946, outlawed segregation in interstate travel, but June the 4th was pretty much the same as June 2,” said Robin Washington, who produced a documentary on the Journey of Reconciliation.

Although overlooked and unhailed, Irene Morgan Kirkaldy represents a true triump in African- American history.

Celebrate Black History Month With Netflix’s Strong Black Leads

6 photos Launch gallery

Celebrate Black History Month With Netflix’s Strong Black Leads

Continue reading Celebrate Black History Month With Netflix’s Strong Black Leads

Celebrate Black History Month With Netflix’s Strong Black Leads

 

Miss Community’s Rich History: Before Rosa Parks Was Irene Morgan was originally published on kissrichmond.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 10 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close