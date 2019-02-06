CLOSE
Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the  #OhSoReal Scenario  ! Tonight, Ella is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Ella is in her late 30’s, and she believes she’s met the man of her dreams. They’ve been dating for a few months now but there’s only one issue. Ella says for the last 5 months Cornell has been separated from his soon to be ex wife.  Now usually in these type of situations Ella says she wouldn’t even have entertained it but Cornell was honest and up front. Tonight Ella wants to know should she test the waters and see where this relationship goes or don’t entertain it anymore because she might be setting herself up for a heartbreak. 

