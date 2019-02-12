Hawaii might be the first US state to ban cigarette sales. A new bill would gradually increase the age you’re legally allowed to buy cigarettes over time. In 2020 the legal age would be 30 and continue to increase. By 2024 the legal age to purchase cigarettes would be 100, effectively banning them.

Jazzy Report: Hawaii To Make Cigarette Sales Illegal

Posted February 12, 2019

