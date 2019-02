The new trailer for the live-action film Aladdin was released during the Grammys and it looks to be like a great movie. Check out the trailer below:

The film is directed by Guy Ritchie and stars Billy Magnussen, Will Smith, and Naomi Scott. The US Release Date is May 24, 2019.

Do You have plans to see this in theaters?

