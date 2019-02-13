Andy Cohen has recently become a 1st-time dad. He and his partner are super geeked to have become parents to their new baby boy Benjamin Allen Cohen and they are showing off the little guy on the cover of People.

Andy posted this pic to his IG account with the caption that read, “This is my son!! I grew up reading @People cover to cover, at a time when being gay meant there was no way to have a family. Now I’m honored to be the first gay dad featured on the magazine’s cover. Thank you @mrjesscagle for sharing my story.”

Congrats to the Happy Parents!

ANDY COHEN REVEALS BABY BOY’S FACE was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 14 hours ago

Also On 100.3: