Despite Bipartisan Agreement to Avoid Shutdown, Trump Reportedly Plans to Declare a National Emergency for the Border Wall

President Donald J. Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

President Trump has also reportedly expressed his disappointment at GOP lawmakers for letting Democrats succeed in funding for the border wall, while watching and listening to criticism from analysts over how he and his cabinet handled the latest rounds of negotiations.

 

WASHINGTON, D.C. — President Donald Trump plans to sign a compromise border security measure in conjunction with declaring a national emergency to secure funding for a border wall, according to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, McConnell sought to reassure lawmakers unsure of the President’s position before taking a vote on the plan, which falls short of providing the $5 billion in border wall funding the President had demanded.

“He has indicated he is prepared to sign the bill. He will also be issuing a national emergency declaration at the same time,” McConnell said. “I’ve indicated to him that I’m going to support the national emergency declaration. So for all of my colleagues, the President will sign the bill, we will be voting on it shortly.”

It provided reassurance amid questions about the President’s support for the deal, which was struck by a bipartisan panel of negotiators. Aides had said earlier Thursday they were concerned Trump would reject the spending compromise — a major shift from earlier this week when officials indicated privately that he would.

Advisers said Trump had grown increasingly concerned about what is contained in the 1,100-page legislation that was released late Wednesday evening.

As more details about the package emerged, conservative figures in Trump’s orbit voiced new displeasure at the bill. That included Fox host Laura Ingraham, who tweeted earlier Thursday that Trump should not sign it. The White House had attempted earlier this week to bolster support among Trump’s media allies.

White House officials have been digesting the text since early morning and have briefed the President as they go along. The President tweeted midday he was “reviewing the funding bill with my team.”

“1,000 pages filed in the in middle of the night take a little time to go through,” one White House official told CNN’s Jim Acosta.

Prayers?

Lawmakers were set to begin voting on Thursday afternoon. Many expressed hope — even prayers — the President would ultimately approve it.

“I pray” Trump signs the bill, said Sen. Richard Shelby, the Republican chairman of the Appropriations Committee. He said he spoke with Trump Wednesday night and the President was in “good spirits.”

Other Republicans said they were hoping for assurances Trump will sign the bill if it gets to his desk, possibly later on Thursday.

“We’d like to know it’s a bill the President is going to sign. Hopefully they will let us know,” said Sen. John Thune, the second-ranking GOP leader as he left a Republican conference lunch where the issue was discussed at length.

Others Republicans said they were still parsing the legislative text before committing to supporting the plan.

Earlier this week, Trump had signaled to advisers and allies he was inclined to sign the bipartisan deal to avoid another government shutdown, and would use executive action to attempt securing additional border wall dollars.

“I think the President’s evaluating what’s in the bill. He’s also evaluating the authority he has and I know he’ll be making a decision before the deadline,” Vice President Mike Pence, who is traveling in Warsaw, told reporters Thursday.

 

Despite Bipartisan Agreement to Avoid Shutdown, Trump Reportedly Plans to Declare a National Emergency for the Border Wall was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Photos
