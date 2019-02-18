Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Angie is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Angie and Tim have been married for one year. Angie says when they were dating Tim kept his home spotless and clutter free. Now that they’re married things have completely changed. Angie says she tired of coming home from work having to clean up dirty dishes before she can cook. On top of all of that, Tim leaves clothing hanging on chairs and on the floor and never volunteers to help with laundry. Angie has confronted Tim and he says he will do better, but no change. Tonight, Angie is looking for solutions to solve this issue that has seemed to become a habit of Tim’s.

