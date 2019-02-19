Senator Bernie Sanders Enters The Presidential Race

4 reads Leave a comment
Bernie Sanders just made it official — he’s running for President again.
Sanders confirmed this morning (Tuesday) with Vermont Public Radio that he plans to seek the Democratic nomination in 2020. He said, “And what I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that’s what I’m going to carry all over this country.”
He also told CBS This Morning co-host John Dickerson, “We’re gonna win.”
Sanders joins a field that includes close to a dozen Democrats.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Let’s just hope that if someone has him beat, he doesn’t play spoiler again.
- Without an 800-pound gorilla this time around, Bernie will get a fair shake.
- How is this guy supposed to beat Trump?
- Bernie’s message resonated with people very much like Trump’s did. A lot of people didn’t think Hillary cared about them.
