Senator Bernie Sanders Enters The Presidential Race

Bernie Sanders just made it official — he’s running for President again.

Sanders confirmed this morning (Tuesday) with Vermont Public Radio that he plans to seek the Democratic nomination in 2020. He said, “And what I promise to do is, as I go around the country, is to take the values that all of us in Vermont are proud of — a belief in justice, in community, in grassroots politics, in town meetings — that’s what I’m going to carry all over this country.”

He also told CBS This Morning co-host John Dickerson, “We’re gonna win.”

Sanders joins a field that includes close to a dozen Democrats.

Fasho Thoughts:

Let’s just hope that if someone has him beat, he doesn’t play spoiler again.

Without an 800-pound gorilla this time around, Bernie will get a fair shake.

How is this guy supposed to beat Trump ?

? Bernie’s message resonated with people very much like Trump’s did. A lot of people didn’t think Hillary cared about them.

Also On 100.3: