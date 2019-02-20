JOHN LEGEND: Practice What You “Preach”

John Legend’s new music video is a song for a cause.

“Preach” speaks to feeling powerless and serves as a call to action to make a difference by taking part in Free America’s “Practice What You Preach” campaign. The socially conscious clip also includes a cameo from John’s wife, Chrissy Teigen. So far, the crowdfunding campaign has raised $7600 with a target of $50,000 by next February.

Legend writes, “FREEAMERICA exists to amplify the voices of individuals impacted by the criminal justice system and those who are working to change it. By challenging stereotypes, breaking down barriers and uplifting solutions, we are helping to end mass incarceration and invest in just, equitable and thriving communities across the United States.

