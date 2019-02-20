Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Trevon is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Trevon and Kaliesha are in their late 20’s and they’ve been dating for two years. Trevon agreed via written documentation to help Kaliesha pay her student loans until she secured full time employment. Trevon says it’s been exactly 8 months since Kaliesha found a job and she hasn’t paid him back a penny yet. He’s noticed that Kaliesha has been shopping more than normal and going out to the club with friends quite often. Trevon is beginning to feel like he’s being taken advantage of and wants to know should he have another conversation with his girlfriend, give her a little more time to reimburse him or take her to court.

Connect With Us On Social Media

Facebook: @LRnBRadio

Twitter: @LRnB_radio

Instagram: @LRnB_Radio

Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On 100.3: