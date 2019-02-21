CARDI B: Jussie Ruined Black History Month

Cardi B says Jussie Smollett ruined Black History Month.

She’s the latest to speak out against the Empire star, who told Good Morning America last week that he was “pissed off” that people doubted his story. Cardi says she’s “really disappointed” after learning that the actor may have faked the alleged hate crime.

Still, Cardi says it’s important to stay patient and not rush to judgment. She wrote on Instagram, “Until he says out of his mouth that it was fake and this [stuff] was staged, I don’t want to completely blame him, because, you know…police in Chicago are racist, so they might probably try to frame him and make him look like he’s a liar.”

She also shared a personal anecdote, of a time she experienced police brutality first hand.

Smollett’s case is expected to go before a grand jury.

Fasho Thoughts:

Cardi is the voice of reason.

She’s basically saying how we all feel — especially folks who rushed to defend Jussie.

The real-time nature of social media isn’t always a good thing. We’re so caught up in reacting to things before we even know how they’re going to play out.

Cardi usually keeps things pretty positive — she’s not one to speak ill on someone’s name just because they’re in the news.

Ruined Black History Month though? That might be just a sliiiiight exaggeration.

