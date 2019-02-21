CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

CARDI B: Jussie Ruined Black History Month

0 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B says Jussie Smollett ruined Black History Month.

She’s the latest to speak out against the Empire star, who told Good Morning America last week that he was “pissed off” that people doubted his story. Cardi says she’s “really disappointed” after learning that the actor may have faked the alleged hate crime.

Still, Cardi says it’s important to stay patient and not rush to judgment. She wrote on Instagram, “Until he says out of his mouth that it was fake and this [stuff] was staged, I don’t want to completely blame him, because, you know…police in Chicago are racist, so they might probably try to frame him and make him look like he’s a liar.”

She also shared a personal anecdote, of a time she experienced police brutality first hand.

Smollett’s case is expected to go before a grand jury.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Cardi is the voice of reason.
  • She’s basically saying how we all feel — especially folks who rushed to defend Jussie.
  • The real-time nature of social media isn’t always a good thing. We’re so caught up in reacting to things before we even know how they’re going to play out.
  • Cardi usually keeps things pretty positive — she’s not one to speak ill on someone’s name just because they’re in the news.
  • Ruined Black History Month though? That might be just a sliiiiight exaggeration.
Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

black , cardi b , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , History , Jussie , month , Ruined

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close