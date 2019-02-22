R. KELLY: Two New Accusers

Two new accusers have come forward against R. Kelly with claims that the singer pressured them to have sex as teenagers.

The now 39- and 40-year-old victims say when they were 15 and 16, they attended an after-party in Baltimore, back in 1995 or ’96. Rochelle Washington and Latresa Scaff say they were both offered alcohol, marijuana and cocaine, and were asked to meet the singer in his hotel room. When Washington walked in to see Kells with his genitals exposed and making a proposition to the ladies, she walked out. But the other young girl, who was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol, performed oral sex on him and engaged in sexual intercourse.

There are also new reports that the Department of Homeland Security is investigating charges that Kelly transported girls across state lines “for immoral purposes,” which would be a violation of the White-Slave Traffic Act, also known as the Mann Act. (Rolling Stone)

Fasho Thoughts:

He can run but he can’t hide.

Kells’ life is crumbling around him. He’s lost most of the folks who have been on his side for years, he’s under investigation in multiple states, he was just kicked out of his studio — I call that karma. Sooner or later, karma settles up with everyone.

A lot of new allegations have surfaced against Kells lately, including two videotapes that reportedly show the singer having sex with underage women on camera.

Every day we hear about more that he did but he continues to walk free, it gets a little more infuriating.

Lock him up and throw away the key. This creep needs to be put away under the jail.

Just reading the victims’ accounts sounds consistent with the other predatory behavior Kelly has exhibited over the past two decades.

