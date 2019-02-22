CLOSE
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In Florida Prostitution Sting

In a headline you probably weren’t expecting to read today, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a warrant out for his arrest.

Kraft was named in a recent prostitution, human trafficking sting operation in Jupiter, Florida where authorities say the 77-year-old Kraft will be charged with soliciting another to commit prostitution. They also allege he’s solicited a prostitute on at least two separate occasions.

TMZ reports that cops have obtained evidence from a body cam video and surveillance that has been done over the last several months.

Kraft denies the allegations.

“We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity,” a spokesperson for Kraft said. “Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

According to police, the average cost per visit for services is $59 or $79 per hour. Kraft will be charged with a misdemeanor and will have to appear in court.

Kraft purchased the Patriots back in 1994, and has been at the helm of the NFL’s most successful dynasty of the 21st century as the team has won six Super Bowl titles and made an appearance in 10 Super Bowls since he took over. He was married to Myra Kraft from 1963 until her death in 2011 and is reportedly worth over $6.6 billion.

His spotlight has come up major in the hip-hop world as well as being an advocate of Meek Mill‘s Justice Reform program and proudly rocks a CHAMPIONSHIPS chain as seen pictured.

New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In Florida Prostitution Sting was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Photos
