The set of the new show that Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba are starring in was shut down due to a serious accident. The show, “LA Finest’s”, is a spin-off of the “Bad Boys” franchise and is also executive produced by Union and Alba. Check out the trailer below:

According to Eurweb.com, Multiple people were injured on Thursday when a stunt car crashed into the video village where producers were watching the show. Co-showrunners Brandon Margolis and Brandon Sonnier were hurt and transported to two area hospitals. Margolis has since been released; Sonnier has been transferred to another facility. Ironically, production on the upcoming series was scheduled to wrap up this weekend, but the accident has pushed that back.

Look for “L.A.’s Finest” to premiere on May 13 via Spectrum Originals.

Gabrielle Union Set Shut Down! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 15 hours ago

Also On 100.3: