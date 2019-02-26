A nail salon in Perkins Township Ohio is fighting with the zone director to keep the salon name. What is the controversial name that is causing so much commotion? The name of the establishment is “ Hand Jobs Salon.” Check out the story below:

According to UPI.Com, Perkins Township’s Zoning Director Megan Shurland said there have been complaints about the salon, adding that officials are looking into whether the sign could be considered obscene.

Owner Dawn Moon said, “If you go and get your nose done, it’s called a nose job, right? Well, you come in and get your hands done, it’s a hand job!” She added she’ll go to court to fight any attempts to make her change or remove the sign.

Should she have to change the name? Is it offensive to you?

OHIO NAIL SALON OWNER FIGHTS FOR NAME was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 5 hours ago

