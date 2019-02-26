A former Trump aide, who is a Black woman has accused him of groping her. But, no one believes her, Russ feels she isn’t believed because she’s Black. But Trump has literally said when he’s attracted to a woman “I just start kissing them,” so why is this so hard to believe? Take a look at the R. Kelly case, the media has been calling his victims “underage women,” and saying that “they dressed provocatively.” The similarity here is that the people being abused in these cases are Black women and girls.

#RussRant: Trump Accused Of Sexual Assault Again was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

