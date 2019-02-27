DL really ticks some folks off, so much so that they feel the need to express their anger! One fan blames DL for Jussie Smollett’s arrest. From the day the story broke DL has been telling anyone who will listen that Jussie made the whole thing up. Now, he’s been arrested and the fan would like to know if DL is happy now.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

FU DL Hughley: DL Is The Reason Jussie Smollett Got Arrested was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

Also On 100.3: