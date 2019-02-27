Ohio Family’s Amazon Echo Dot Caught Fire!

Oh Boy! Should I go home and unplug my Amazon Echo Dot? A Sandusky Ohio family returned home from a trip to discover their kitchen full of smoke and flames coming from their third generation Amazon Echo Dot virtual assistant. Check out the video below:

According to MyFox8.com, the Jachym family returned home to discover the incident. Joe Jachym, a retired Sandusky firefighter with 26 years experience, said responding to a fire in his own house was something he never anticipated. He said both the electrical outlet and device charger cord were not damaged, only the device and surrounding counter top.

Jachym’s daughter, Liz, said she contacted Amazon to report what happened and they pretty much said, ‘Sorry for your inconvenience,’ and they haven’t gotten back with me yet.”

According to Liz, the Amazon representative said they would email a shipping label so the device could be returned for inspection, along with sending the family a new Echo Dot.

Will this make you unplug your device when you’re not at home?

Posted February 27, 2019

