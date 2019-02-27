This is too cute! Actress/Comedian, and Cohost of the Tom Joyner Morning Show, Sherri Shepherd was mistaken for actress Octavia Spencer while in the airport in New Orleans. Shepherd was not offended, she played it to her best advantage and even got into the Delta Sky Lounge for free. She posted a video telling Octavia about her adventure. Check it below:

LOL! In the video, Shepherd says, “Octavia, I am in the VIP Lounge at the airport in New Orleans, and this guy is really loud. He wants to know why I haven’t been nominated for another Oscar this year. Now, everybody here is wondering why I haven’t also been nominated for another Oscar. And people are telling how much they love me in “Hidden Figures” and “The Help.” They think that I am Octavia Spencer and I can’t tell them that I’m Sherri Shepherd because they’ll throw me out of the VIP Lounge at Delta, because I used your name to get in.”

Way to work it Sherri!

Sherri Shepherd is Mistaken for Octavia Spencer! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 13 hours ago

