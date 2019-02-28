Be Aware Of Impaire Drivers 24/7 Says OSHP

You will be surprised to know what is the most dangerous times to drive on the roads in Ohio.

Many of us think that holidays and weekends are usually dangerous times to drive on the roads. People are out partying and some don’t drink responsibly and get behind the wheel. Welp, authorities are warning drivers that impaired driving is happening “24/7.”

According to 10TV, troopers made 4,655 OVI arrests in central Ohio last year. “Sixty-five of those arrests occurred between the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., when you’re driving your kids to school.” Let that sink in!

Troopers arrested 1136 people for OVI from 2 to 3 a.m. in the morning, making this the most dangerous time to drive (includes the work week). To add, more than 300 people were arrested for driving under the influence between 5 and 8 p.m.

You can always call #677 line to make reports about impaired, reckless or wrong-way drivers in Ohio.

Source: 10TV

