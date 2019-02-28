Cincy
5 Juveniles Charged After Hitting Pedestrian During High-Speed Chase

A pedestrian was injured by a car fleeing from police in Franklin County.

These five kids (yes they are kids in my eyes) ought to be ashamed of themselves. Not only were they caught with stolen proper by the police, but started a high-speed chase with police and ran over a pedestrian in the process.

The juveniles, ages 12-16, were riding in a car that was reported stolen. When a deputy ran the plate of the car and flicked its lights, the driver took off making dangerous U-turns off the highway and through the streets of Franklin County.

Sheriffs said the driver reached speeds of 110 MPH during the chase. Police were able to flatten two of the car’s tires with stop sticks. The car soon after struck the pedestrian before coming to a stop on Hamilton Road.

The pedestrian is recovering at Grant Medical Center and is in stable condition.

The five juveniles inside attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended. Alcohol, stolen credit cards, and a credit card skimmer were found in the car. The driver, a 16-year-old male, is charged with fleeing, hit-skip and receiving stolen property. The passengers are being charged with receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

For all of the fatal police shootings of people of color that are reported by mainstream media, many others go undocumented or are minimally covered. RELATED: Emerging Pattern: Texas Investigators Appear Uninterested In Key Witnesses To Police Shootings Of Black Men Oftentimes, more media attention plays a role in spurring law enforcement, investigators and district attorneys to move forward with arrests and charges. Stories can also raise awareness, spark social media conversations and motivate activists to organize protests. There have been a number of demonstrations where marchers issued demands in police shooting cases and relayed those demands to news outlets. The exchanges of information and news can make a difference in keeping eyes on these deadly police shootings and how they are treated by the criminal justice system. If people are in the know, then they can better challenge the status quo. And for people of color, calling out injustices are crucial for survival. Here are fatal police shootings of African Americans that have not garnered substantial press—or which have faded from the media, although there has been little progress.

