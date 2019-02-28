Fareed Zakaria will receive the honor to speak in front of the spring graduating class at Ohio State University.

“I am very pleased to announce that Dr. Fareed Zakaria will join us as our speaker for Ohio State’s spring commencement ceremony,” said President Michael V. Drake. “An award-winning journalist and best-selling author, Dr. Zakaria is a leading voice in our national discourse on global and domestic affairs. His extensive knowledge of our broader world will enrich and inspire our graduates as they embark to make a meaningful difference in communities near and far.”

Zakaria is the host on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria: GPS” and a columnist for The Washington Post and The Atlantic. He is also a bestselling author.

Mark your calendars, Ohio State’s spring commencement ceremony will be Sunday, May 5 at the Ohio Stadium.

Source: 10TV

OSU Announces Fareed Zakaria As Spring Commencement Speaker was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com