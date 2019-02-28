Cincy
HomeCincy

OSU Announces Fareed Zakaria As Spring Commencement Speaker

0 reads
Leave a comment

Fareed Zakaria will receive the honor to speak in front of the spring graduating class at Ohio State University.

“I am very pleased to announce that Dr. Fareed Zakaria will join us as our speaker for Ohio State’s spring commencement ceremony,” said President Michael V. Drake. “An award-winning journalist and best-selling author, Dr. Zakaria is a leading voice in our national discourse on global and domestic affairs. His extensive knowledge of our broader world will enrich and inspire our graduates as they embark to make a meaningful difference in communities near and far.”

 

Zakaria is the host on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria: GPS” and a columnist for The Washington Post and The Atlantic.  He is also a bestselling author.

Mark your calendars, Ohio State’s spring commencement ceremony will be Sunday, May 5 at the Ohio Stadium.

Fans react to OSU Win

21 photos Launch gallery

Fans react to OSU Win

Continue reading Fans react to OSU Win

Fans react to OSU Win

Source: 10TV

OSU Announces Fareed Zakaria As Spring Commencement Speaker was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close