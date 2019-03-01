National
HomeNational

Someone Stole From Aretha Franklin Months Before She Died And Cops Can’t Prosecute

The Queen of Soul's estate is having some financial woes.

0 reads
Leave a comment

We lost Aretha Franklin from pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16. She was 76 years old. However, there has been issues with her estate because she did not have a will.  In addition, it is now being reported someone stole from her months before she died.

SEE ALSO: From Al Sharpton To Barack Obama: Here’s How Aretha Franklin Was Celebrated At Her Funeral

An unidentified person stole $200k from her bank account months before she died. TMZ reports in June of 2018 Franklin filed a police report but investigators did not identify a person of interest until after her death.

TMZ claims, “Prosecutors say they don’t have enough evidence to file charges against someone on just the police report … additional testimony from a witness to the crime and/or the alleged victim is needed. The prosecutors tell us they weren’t able to get crucial testimony from Aretha while she was alive, so they lack the evidence to confirm how the checks were accessed or whether she willingly gave the person of interest the dough.”

The case is now “on ice.”

In addition, the Queen of Soul did not have a will.  “I tried to convince her that she should do not just a will but a trust while she was still alive. She never told me, ‘No, I don’t want to do one.’ She understood the need. It just didn’t seem to be something she got around to,” Don Wilson, Franklin’s longtime lawyer, told the Associated Press.

Franklin’s four sons equally divided their mother’s assets under Michigan law. Her son’s range in age 48 to 63. The eldest, Ted White Jr. Clarence, is represented by a guardian because he’s incapacitated. One of Franklin’s nieces agreed to serve as executor.

It’s estimated that the singer’s wealth was in the tens of millions. Franklin had ownership of the songs she wrote. The lion’s share of royalties for the smash hit “Respect” has gone to the songwriter, the estate of soul singer Otis Redding. She also owned several properties in the Detroit area with an estimated market value of about $4 million, according to the AP.

Meanwhile, the Internal Revenue Service is keeping a careful eye on things. The IRS will collect any back taxes Franklin owed and tax her estate 40 percent for assets exceeding $11.2 million. As of December, she reportedly owed over 3 million in back taxes but the estate had been paying back taxes since her death.

SEE ALSO:

Bishop At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral Apologizes To Ariana Grande And The Hispanic Community

Aretha Franklin Deserves Respect And A Congressional Gold Medal, Kamala Harris Says

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Honored During Her Funeral By Musicians And Dignitaries

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

10 photos Launch gallery

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Continue reading The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

The Most Unapologetically Black Moments At Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Now that is what you call a homegoing. Aretha Franklin's funeral was yesterday at Detroit's Greater Grace Temple and for over 8 hours, the service took over the country. From television to social media, no matter who you were, you had to take a minute to sit down and take in the Queen of Soul's final bow. The funeral included former President Bill Clinton, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Louis Farrakhan, Rev. Al Sharpton, Hillary Clinton, Clark Sisters, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Faith Hill, Shirley Caesar, Chaka Khan and more. There were several classic moments that let you Aretha Franklin truly, and unapologetically, never forgot her roots. Check out the Blackest moments from Aretha's funeral below:

Someone Stole From Aretha Franklin Months Before She Died And Cops Can’t Prosecute was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close