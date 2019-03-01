Entertainment
ROBOCALLS SKYROCKET BY 325% WORLDWIDE

Oh Wow! Now, this is just getting ridiculous. Have you been receiving those super annoying robocalls? Well, join the club! It seems that it’s happening worldwide and has skyrocketed 325% according to a new report.

12th Annual Brooklyn Hip Hop Festival Finale Concert

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

According to Fox.com,  a new report from Hiya reveals global scam calls grew up 325 percent over the last year. Hiya analyzes more than 12 billion calls per month and uses special algorithms to identify unwanted calls. The company hopes to wipe out spam calls. If you think we have it bad over here in the U.S. then think again. Spain, the United Kingdom, Italy, and France have the biggest issues with robocalls, while in the U.S. it was revealed the spam rate is 10 percent and there are approximately seven monthly spam calls per user.

 

