Rapper and entrepreneur Rick Ross is adding author to his resume. Ross announced on social media that he wrote a book about his life called, “Hurricanes.”

Ross posted what appears to be the books cover with the caption that read, “A storm is coming… #HURRICANES THE STORY OF MY LIFE! Pre-order Now Link in Bio..Instores Sept. 3 2019 !!!”

On top of being a new author, Ross is also the CEO of the label, Maybach Music Group. He also owns several franchises including over 25 Wing Stop locations as well as Checkers/Rally’s locations.

Rick Ross’ book, “Hurricanes: A Memoir” is set to release on September 3, 2019, and is officially available for pre-order on Amazon.

Congrats Rozay!

Rick Ross is Releasing a Book About His Life! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 12 hours ago

Also On 100.3: