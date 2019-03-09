CLOSE
Back To The 2000s: Kimora Lee Simmons Buy Baby Phat, Plans For Summer Relaunch

12th Annual Art For Life Benefit

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

According to WWD, Kimora Lee Simmons is bringing back her classic streetwear brand, Baby Phat.

The designer, mom, former model and entrepreneur celebrated International Women’s Day in style on Friday, revealing that she had personally purchased her classic streetwear brand and will relaunch the brand this summer.

“We had to hunt around to find it,” she said of the purchase. She served as creative director of Baby Phat from 2000 to 2010 and later added the title of president as well. It was one of Phat Fashions’ most profitable brands offering a wide variety of product and hit sales in excess of $1 billion.

Now Kimora Lee is planning to add a hint of nostalgia to the line this go-round with the classic Baby Phat rhinestone T coming back while also tapping into Millennials with a “mainstream sportswear” line.

“It’s perfect timing for this,” she said. “Over the past several years, we realized the brand resonates with people and lives deep in their souls.”

