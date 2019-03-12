DRAKE: Scraps MJ Song From Set List

Drake has performed his 2018 song “Don’t Matter to Me” for the last time.

The song, which features posthumous vocals from Michael Jackson, appeared on Drizzy’s Scorpion album. In the wake of the Leaving Neverland documentary shining a light on the the sexual abuse allegations against Jackson, Drake has decided to stop performing it live.

Drake just kicked off the U.K. leg of his international tour and the song was removed from the set list. (TMZ)

Fasho Thoughts:

Drake hasn’t commented on the allegations against Jackson, but pulling a song he’s performed at all of his shows over the past year says a lot.

More and more people are trying to distance themselves from MJ.

Anyone who watches Leaving Neverland has found it very troubling and disturbing.

Also On 100.3: