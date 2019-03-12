CLOSE
Ohio Teen plays real life “Grand Theft Auto” in North Linden

Some people will never understand that cameras are everywhere and that if your going to commit a crime then u should probably check for cameras. This has to be one of the wildest carjacking ever, here’s what happened on camera. On Sunday morning a man pulled up to the gas station and ran in the store and he left his SUV running and while in the store a young woman runs out of the store and jumps in the SUV and takes off, the man then runs back out of the store and jumps into another running car with a passenger in it and takes off to chase the person who stole his car. Crazy right …….Full Story Here 

