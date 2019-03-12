Brandy Takes A Tumble on Stage!

It happens to the best of them! R&B singer Brandy took a little tumble off stage while performing in Miami! She was performing a Whitney Houston Tribute at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens when she went to walk down the stairs and slipped right out of her shoes. She recovered though. Check out the footage below:

Like a true professional she got up, put her shoes back on, got herself together and finished her show. We want to laugh but we gonna let you have this one, Brandy! Besides, other major celebs have fallen on stage too. Remember when Diddy fell?

Beyonce almost fell….

