APRIL THE GIRAFFE: Ready To Give Birth Again

April the Giraffe is getting ready to welcome her fifth calf any day now.

The world’s most famous giraffe, who captivated the Internet in 2017 with her last pregnancy, appears to be ready to give birth again at Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York. Tens of thousands of fans have been monitoring April again on her livestream.

When April was pregnant in 2017 with her calf, Tajiri, the livestream drew more than 232 million live views. While her last pregnancy kept anxious viewers waiting several weeks, this current one isn’t expected to drag on as long. Jordan Patch, the owner of Animal Adventure Park, says April should give birth before April 1st. (USA Today)

Fasho Thoughts:

Here we go again. People have nothing better to do than to wait for a giraffe to give birth.

An average pregnancy for a giraffe lasts about 15 months.

April is in her own pen while the baby’s father, Oliver, watches and waits from an adjacent pen.

This is Oliver’s second calf. April’s first three calves were sired by a giraffe named Stretch.

