This is sad news. According to the Columbus Police Department, Kyle Haseley, 25, who was shot and robbed while attempting to pay for an item that was posted for sale on social media last week, has died. Haseley was pronounced dead just after 5 a.m. Tuesday after he was hospitalized in critical condition on March 6 from a gunshot wound.

According to MyFox28Columbus.com, Haseley was attempting to purchase a PlayStation that was posted for sale on Offer Up. Witnesses told police that the shooter, who has yet to be identified, stole Haseley’s money after shooting him.

This makes the 20th murder in Columbus this year.

Anyone with relevant information was asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers anonymously at (614) 461-8477.

Ohio Man Shot During Social Media Sale Dies was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted March 13, 2019

